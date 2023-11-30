EkkoSense has promoted Matthew Farnell to Global Sales and Marketing Director. In his new role Matthew will be responsible for driving EkkoSense’s next phase of growth as the company continues its expansion into new global regions and strengthens its EkkoNet global partner network.

Matthew Farnell initially joined EkkoSense as EMEA Sales Director in 2022. Since then the company has expanded its AI-powered SaaS data centre optimisation proposition by introducing key ESG reporting capabilities. The company has continued to grow in key European, US and AN/Z markets, and is working with global customers, including Three and Telehouse, to secure quantifiable carbon savings from its data centre operations.

Commenting on his appointment, Matthew, says, “Our EkkoSoft Critical software continues to deliver for our customers. It consistently delivers for data centre operational teams looking to optimise cooling, power, and capacity performance, as well as those needing to deliver on ESG and sustainability commitments. In 2024 we will be adding to this with a uniquely powerful data centre modelling and simulation capability. It’s an exciting time. I’m proud to be leading sales and marketing for EkkoSense and driving our continued expansion across the global data centre market.”

“Matthew has delivered exceptional results across the EMEA region since he joined the team 15 months ago. His promotion to a global leadership role is thoroughly deserved. Matthew’s sales and leadership expertise will be a key factor as we continue our aggressive growth plans to drive increased market share in key global markets,” adds EkkoSense’s CEO, Dean Boyle. “Whether it’s unlocking cooling energy savings, reducing thermal risk, optimising capacity, or automating ESG reporting, our software delivers quantifiable benefits for EkkoSense customers. We look forward to growing our international customer base under Matthew’s sales leadership in 2024.”

Matthew Farnell brings deep data centre software and infrastructure expertise to his new EkkoSense role, with over 23 years experience of data centre critical power cooling and software applications. Since joining EkkoSense, Matthew has lead the company sales engagement throughout the EMEA region delivering key projects for data centre customers in colocation service provider, telecommunications and financial services sectors.