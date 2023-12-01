By Nick Smith, Security Expert at Genetec

In an era marked by increasing environmental concerns and the urgent need to address climate change, sustainability has become a central focus for nations, cities, and businesses around the world.

It’s no surprise then that data centres come under a great deal of scrutiny for their intensive energy demands. In 2019 the International Energy Agency estimated that they were globally responsible for 200TWh, or 0.8 of all energy demand. More recently, the UK Government Department DEFRA has questionably described them as “incredibly energy intensive and inefficient”.

Energy intensive certainly, but to call them inefficient is to completely ignore the bigger picture. As dedicated facilities, data centres benefit from economies of scale and can achieve levels of efficiency far beyond what individual companies could achieve in-house. For example, data centre operator, Cyrus One states, it can bring a six fold efficiency, when migrating a bank’s on-premises servers inside its data centres. Meanwhile, a research study published in the academic journal, Science, calculated that a quintupling in the amount of computing done in data centres amounted to an increase in energy consumption of just 6%.

Sustainability strategies encompass a broad spectrum of initiatives, from reducing carbon emissions to fostering ethical business practices. However, the role that physical security can play as part of broader sustainability strategy is often overlooked. This article explores the ways in which physical security measures can contribute to sustainability efforts, and why it’s essential for organisations to integrate security and sustainability for long-term success.

Supporting green building initiatives

Physical security measures such as access control, video surveillance, license plate recognition, and risk management protocols are traditionally associated with protecting an organisation’s assets, data, and personnel. While their primary purpose is to safeguard against physical threats, these measures can have a significant impact on a broader sustainability strategy.

Physical security systems can support green building initiatives by optimising resource usage, enhancing building efficiency, and providing data-driven insights that help reduce environmental impact. In fact, according to the Genetec sustainability survey of over 1,400 physical security professionals, more than a third of organisations said that they use data from their access control system to contribute to a more eco-friendly and efficient building operation.

IP-based physical security systems such as access control, surveillance cameras, and alarm systems can be integrated with building automation systems. Forward-thinking organisations are already seeing the benefits of such an approach – according to the Genetec survey, 42% of respondents reported that they have their access control system linked to a building management system to allow for more efficient use of resources. For example, access control systems can ensure that lighting and HVAC systems are active only in areas where there is authorised access. This can help maintain optimal environmental conditions while minimising resource consumption.

Access control systems can be used to zone building areas based on their environmental requirements. For instance, server halls throughout the facility may have stricter climate control settings with cooling systems kicking in 24/7, as soon as any deviation in temperature is detected. However, other parts of the facility can be more flexible with higher deviations in temperature considered acceptable, particularly out of hours. Climate control systems in these parts of the facility might even be synchronised with carbon intensity forecasts to kick-in when energy is cleaner, helping to further minimise the facilities overall carbon footprint. This zoning helps in conserving energy by tailoring environmental conditions to specific needs.

Conclusion

As the world grapples with the pressing challenges of environmental sustainability and climate change, it is imperative for data centres to adopt holistic strategies that continue to drive down their emissions. Physical security technology, often viewed as a guardian of assets and safety, emerges as an unexpected but strong ally in the pursuit of sustainability objectives. Its integration into sustainability strategies represents a forward-thinking approach that not only protects assets and lives, but also paves the way for a more eco-conscious and resilient future. Organisations that recognise the potential of physical security technology in supporting the sustainability agenda are poised to reap the benefits of a greener, safer, and more sustainable world.