DāSTOR has announced enhancements and strategic developments to its portfolio of services across its four data centres located in Pennsylvania and Delaware. In the two and a half years since the company’s launch, it has expanded capacity and service capabilities in colocation, private cloud, backup and data storage to deliver secure, optimised, enterprise-class data management solutions across a variety of vertical markets, including healthcare, legal, manufacturing, fintech, and government.

Helping its clients navigate the complexities of managing IT workloads across cloud, colocation and on-premise solutions, it provides guidance and expertise to simplify the process of finding scalable, reliable, and secure IT infrastructure and data management solutions. Through multiple decades of owning and operating data centres, DāSTOR’s leadership team recognises the migration path that companies experience when optimising workloads, from on-prem to colocation, to public cloud, and now repatriating some or all of those workloads back to dedicated colocation or private cloud solutions due to cost and security concerns. It also guides IT infrastructure management decision-makers through each stage of digital evolution with knowledge, experience, and custom tools to simplify the process and ensure better outcomes.

Enhancements to DāSTOR’s colocation solutions include:

Enhancements to DāSTOR's colocation solutions include:

Innovative storage solutions: It consolidated and simplified its tier-1 storage solutions and added an S3-compatible Object storage solution, branded 'Fortress', a platform with massive capacity, designed for unstructured data backups and bulk data needs. Fortress is highly cost-effective, offering ransomware protection and compliance-ready immutability without egress fees. It is a simple, scalable product that is part of an efficient enterprise data management and archiving solution. Hyperconverged private cloud: It upgraded its private cloud offering to provide the simplicity and agility of public cloud coupled with the performance, security, and control of private cloud, within a hyper converged architecture.

Superior cloud access and control: WatchTower is its custom-built cloud portal, enabling insight and control of customer applications and virtual machines (VMs) within DāSTOR's private cloud AND any public clouds used by customers. Through a single pane of glass, WatchTower empowers users to migrate VMs and view real-time cost comparisons between their public and private cloud environments. WatchTower is a value-added offering provided to its private cloud customers.

Additionally, DāSTOR has grown its sales team and has introduced a partner programme, contributing to an overall revenue growth of 45%+ since inception. The company’s focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience has resulted in a customer retention rate of 99%, demonstrating the quality and reliability of its colocation solutions.