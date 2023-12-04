Verne Global has announced the integration of liquid cooling technology with its data centre campus in Pori, Finland, known as The Rock.

The surge in AI, machine learning and high-performance computing is amplifying the need for robust data centre cooling solutions. At a time when increasing energy efficiency is paramount for most data centre operators, the average data centre commits 40% of its energy consumption to cooling its infrastructure. The network demands of the AI models also require a significantly higher level of computational density, putting further strains on conventional air-cooling technologies. As a result, liquid cooling is quickly gaining traction in the market.

Recognising this pressing need for cooling innovation, Verne has collaborated closely with Dell Technologies and Intel to introduce direct liquid cooling (DLC) to The Rock campus in Finland. The deployment features DLC on Dell DLC3000 rack solutions with up to 80kW+ cooling capacity and 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to maximise performance and cooling efficiency. Working with Dell and Intel enables reliable and efficient performance for the fastest growing AI workloads that businesses depend on today.