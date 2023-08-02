Dark Fiber and Infrastructure (DF&I) has announced that it has continued to advance its partnership with DataBridge Sites, a data centre provider that supports off-site business critical IT environments. DataBridge Sites earlier announced that it had added its Maryland facility on net to DF&I’s Express Connect network.

DF&I’s network features a proprietary under-river crossing from Maryland to Ashburn, Virginia, ensuring the most direct route that results in substantially lower latency for critical data. Express Connect’s direct route traverses the Potomac River, avoiding the congested data routes in Washington DC to provide a faster access to Ashburn from Maryland.

“With the Express Connect network, DataBridge Sites can offer the quickest, highest performing route, due to the path being the shortest and most direct,” explains Jim Weller, CEO, DataBridge Sites.

The exclusive river crossing route is not the only advantage to DataBridge Sites’ customers, who also benefit from on net access via DF&I’s dark fibre route, because they have direct fibre interconnection to other data centre facilities, carriers and cloud on the Virginia-Maryland pathway.

“The Express Connect network offers many great cross connects to our clients, as it’s on net to the most relevant data centres across the region,” says DF&I’s Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, John Schmitt. “DF&I’s Express Connect network not only covers Ashburn, but also ties in with other major networks and peering points in Maryland and northern Virginia.”

