Nineteen Group, organiser of International Cyber Expo, has announced its programme for the annual Global Cyber Summit, sponsored by Sonatype, Opentext and Infoblox, and hosted at Olympia London on 26 and 27 September 2023. The summit returns with greater international appeal. Among other topics of discussion, guest speakers will provide the Ukrainian perspective on cyber security, in light of recent geopolitical events.

With opening remarks by Professor Ciaran Martin CB, Chair of International Cyber Expo’s Advisory Council, the Global Cyber Summit assembles the industry’s great minds to review ongoing cyber threats, priorities and challenges. Uniquely, the programme this year invites advisors closely associated with Ukrainian government agencies to present their invaluable insight into the reality and impact of Russian cyber attacks on the country and beyond.

Special guest speakers include, Oksana Kharchenko, a member of YouControl, who will delve into the challenges of managing sanctions risk in the current geopolitical setting; and Andrew Hural, Director, MDR of UnderDefense, who will reflect on the last 500 days of Russian cyber operations, determining the successes and failures of their espionage.

Here are a few agenda highlights:

Nicola Whiting MBE, co-owner of Titania Group, will reveal why diversity and inclusion efforts might be stalling and provide a new framework.

Theresa Deumchen, Tech Policy Associate at Global Counsel, will examine the regulatory landscape concerning generative AI.

Alexsander Gorkowienko, SecurityLabs’ Senior Managing Consultant at Spirent Communications, will explain how EU security regulations, such as the NIS 2 Directive, might affect businesses across the region.

Jake Moore, Global Cyber Security Advisor at ESET, will shed light on his attempt to manipulate recruitment staff, land a job inside a company and gain full access to their data.

Stewart Bertram, Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Elemendar, will utilise a mix of case studies and theories to expose the crossover between misinformation and cyber threat operations.

Rashik Parmar, Group CEO of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, and Dr Saritha Arunkumar, IBM Public Cloud Worldwide Technical Leader – Security, will sit together on a panel to address the question: What does the rise of AI and quantum computing mean for the future of cyber security?

Charlotte Hooper, Helpline Manager at The Cyber Helpline, will highlight the impact of cybercrime on individuals and what can be done to support them.

Attendees can also take advantage of scheduled talks at the collocated International Security Expo. In fact, Joel Aleburu at Microsoft, will be speaking here about the role of cyber espionage in terrorist activities on the first day of the event, while Joe Wrieden, Intelligence Analyst at Cyjax, will assess the key role of Advanced Persistent Threats(APTs) in serious and organised crime on the second day.

All sessions are CPD Certified.

To register for free as a visitor: https://ice-2023.reg.buzz/dcnn

As press: https://www.internationalcyberexpo.com/press-pass-registration

