CENTIEL UK has launched its new uninterruptible power supply (UPS) StratusPower to provide complete peace of mind in relation to power availability while helping data centres to achieve net zero targets.

The latest innovation leads the industry, as StratusPower shares all the benefits of its award-winning three phase, true modular UPS CumulusPower – including ‘9 nines’ (99.9999999%) availability to effectively eliminate system downtime; class leading 97.1% on-line efficiency to minimise running costs; true ‘hot swap’ modules to eliminate human error in operation – but now also includes long-life components to improve sustainability.

The three phase modular UPS StratusPower now covers a power range from 50 to 1,500kW in one cabinet and can be paralleled for 3,750kW of uninterrupted, clean power, which is perfect for data centres, minimising total cost of ownership but also helping achieve sustainability goals with a full commitment to zero waste and net zero policies.

