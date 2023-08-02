Schneider Electric has announced a partnership with MK:U, part of Cranfield University.

The two organisations will work closely together to shape the university courses of the future, ensuring that learning is applied to the real world, to prepare students to meet the current and future needs of the business world.

Schneider Electric is investing with MK:U to train its degree apprentices in the coming years. Courses will include digital technology and solutions, cybersecurity, and a range of digital engineering options.

As the future campus of MK:U is developed, it will participate in the open tender process to provide expert advice on the smart technology required to create a sustainable-by-design campus from the ground up.

Chris Collins, Country President and VP of Major Pursuits, Schneider Electric, says, “Students, businesses and the local community will all benefit from our partnership and the close collaboration that this will bring. Together, we can develop skills that are fit for future business, inspire a new generation, and help to promote DE&I talent to enter the STEM workforce though leading research and technology innovation projects.”

“Working with MK:U, we will collaborate to innovate and promote sustainability to tackle the challenges of effective energy management that are critical to meeting net zero targets.”

Professor Lynette Ryals OBE, Chief Executive of MK:U, says, “Close partnership with an organisation that has shared values and commitments to sustainability, inclusivity and representation in the industry is extremely important to us. MK:U is ‘built with business, for business’ and this partnership truly embodies this. This collaboration will help us shape education courses that will address the current and real challenges in the UK and ensure learning is aligned to business needs.”

