Delta has announced that it is exhibiting a full range of industrial automation products and systems at this year’s Smart Production Solutions (SPS) at Hall 3A, booth 245. The showcase includes the new ASDA-B3 Servo Drive, which boosts high responsiveness up to 3.1 kHz and high positioning precision with over 16.7 million pulses per revolution to optimize production efficiency and output value in a wide range of applications, such as machine tools, electronics, semiconductors, industrial robots, printing, packaging, textiles, and warehousing. In addition, the newly-launched DMV3D Scanner and DMV-T Time of Flight Camera, which provide high speed 3D industrial imaging for various applications, also underscore Delta’s goal to become a complete automation supplier of IIoT-based industrial automation solutions.

“A lot of our customers are now investing in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT),” says Roetger Sander, deputy director of Delta’s Industrial Automation Business Group for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region. “Open platform communications united architecture (OPC UA) is a standard that many customers have chosen to work with. We’re excited that the new products we’re bringing to SPS is meeting the open OPC UA standard and can support a wide range of IIoT applications.”

ASDA-B3 Servo Drive

The new ASDA-B3 Servo Drive, with a significant jump in performance, is an addition to the servo drive family from Delta. Responsiveness is now 3.1 kHz versus the 1 kHz of the previous model. The latest model also contributes to improving the productivity with a 40% reduction in the settling time. Positioning is now several orders of magnitude more precise thanks to the 24-bit encoder, which also retains the motor’s position data when the drive power is off.

In addition, features of lower cogging torque, higher speed up to 6,000 rpm, higher maximum torque, and safe torque off (STO) ensure its high performance and enhanced safety operation. It is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications such as machine tools, electronics, semiconductors, industrial robots, printing, packaging, textiles, and warehousing.

DMV3D Scanner

The new Delta DMV3D Scanner uses structured light, line scan and stereo camera to generate point clouds and depth maps for manufacturing quality control and measurement applications such as flatness control and height and area measurement. A scan rate of 1 Hz ensures rapid imaging while maintaining an XY resolution 0.08 mm at the 12 mm focal length and 0.04 mm for the 25mm focal length.

High Z repeatability of down to 2 and lower in addition to IP67 protection deliver high accuracy and the ability to operate in harsh production environments where dust or water are present. The DMV3D does not require an external IPC to operate.

DMV-T Time of Flight Camera

Another new machine vision camera from Delta premiering at SPS is the high-speed DMV-T Time of Flight Camera. The ToF (Time of Flight) sensor combines with a built-in processor to offer high frame rates of up to 60 frames per second. The camera obtains depth information by calculating phase differences between the carrier frequency of the active light emitted by the camera and the light reflected from the object to acquire 3D information at very high speeds.

Manufacturers can use the DMV-T to obtain 3D information from a single exposure. It supports the generation of depth maps and point cloud output as well as different acquisition modes including continuous, multiple shot, and single shot. Many areas including agriculture, logistics, automatic guided vehicles, and robotics stand to benefit from the high performance and high environmental protection level that makes this device suitable for a wide range of industrial applications.

The Delta Booth at SPS

SPS attendees can visit the Delta booth at Messe Nuremburg, Hall 3A, booth 245 from 23 to 25 November. An automation cabinet showcasing the full solution know-ledge lineup of Delta, as well as a coffee serving demo robot, a gearwheel demo (motion controller with Codesys), will be presented in the Delta booth.