DataQube is expanding its commercial presence through the appointment of Franck Turquet as VP of Sales to meet growing demand primarily in EMEA and the AMERICAS for localised HPC infrastructure. This is the company’s first major hire since securing €26 million from French investment management company RGREEN INVEST on the 2nd of December. DataQube is now actively expanding its commercial and technical teams in the UK and Europe to drive sales, grow its market presence and to establish itself as the go-to company for all edge data centre requirements.

With 15 years plus track record in international telecoms, IT cloud and systems integration industries in South America and EMEA, Franck will be pivotal to the commercialisation of this breakthrough edge data centre system. Over the forthcoming weeks he will be strengthening DataQube’s position by setting up a network of strategic channel partners, systems integrators, resellers, and distributors to fulfil customer requirements for high-power, low latency edge computing infrastructure.

Before joining DataQube Franck was the Sales Director at Amphenol Antenna Solutions Inc where he was instrumental to transforming the company into a multi-million Euro business by selling base station antennas and RF site materials to Mobile Networks Operators (MNO)s. He has also held senior commercial roles at multiple other Fortune 500 firms including Huawei Enterprise and Thales.

Exponential growth in digitization, accelerated by the pandemic, has revealed major shortcomings in existing edge computing frameworks and facilities robust enough to handle large volumes of real time data are in short supply. DataQube is the only viable solution to overcome this shortfall because unlike conventional setups, it eliminates the need for “rip and replace” strategies, through its unique ability to take on multiple shape and configuration formats (L&E shapes for example).

DataQube’s also offers a significantly lower carbon footprint compared with traditional edge computing infrastructures, due to its person-free layout, which allows the energy transfer to dedicated solely to powering computers.

“I am very proud to be joining such a talented team driving change in the edge computing space right now,” says Franck Turquet, VP Sales at DataQube. “ DataQube is the only Edge Data Centre solution globally that can provide such levels of miniaturization, flexibility, scalability, while guaranteeing the highest level of technical and economical performances. With some of the lowest PUE levels (1.05) combined with a compelling price point and short deployment times, it is little wonder that this exciting company is making waves in the data centre industry right now.”

“Franck’s experience in international telecoms and IT cloud infrastructures will be integral in the establishment of DataQube as the go-to solution for edge data centre requirements,” says David Keegan, CEO of DataQube. “DataQube’s ability to offer hyperscale performance in a robust, person-free unit will help accelerate industrial automation and drive 5G adoption, unleashing its full potential to enterprises and end-users alike.”