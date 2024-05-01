CtrlS Datacenters, Asia’s largest Rated-4 data centre operator, has taken a significant stride towards sustainability by transitioning its Noida Data centre, DC1, to solar power. This move will enable the facility to meet 60% of its annual energy requirements through renewable sources.

Furthermore, CtrlS Datacenters will extend renewable energy credits to all customers hosted within this facility, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship. This initiative aligns with the company’s sustainable charter, underscoring its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting the adoption of clean energy solutions.

Speaking on the announcement, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, says, “CtrlS Datacenters has set its eyes to achieve net zero by 2030. In line with our commitment to provide sustainable data centre facilities, CtrlS Datacenters has commissioned a solar power project for our Noida D1 data centre. This project is expected to generate 100GWh of electricity over its lifetime, offsetting 94,640 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This environmental impact is the equivalent to planting 189,281 trees. And this is just one of the many green initiatives that we shall announce this year.”

To achieve its net zero goals by 2030, CtrlS Datacenters is also actively investing in developing its captive solar power projects across major markets in India. In addition, the company is embracing cutting-edge green technologies across its data centres to enhance energy efficiency and minimise environmental impact. Initiatives such as water recycling, direct-to-chip cooling (DTC) and liquid cooling are expected to significantly reduce energy consumption by up to 40% in the future.

