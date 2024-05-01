Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting company, has announced that it has been selected by Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and provide seamless, real-time IT support to a global network of employees.

The Wipro team will build a bespoke AI-powered, cloud-based service for Nokia’s workforce comprising of around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations. The aim is to enhance the employee experience by providing highly available, modular, secure, and automated services.

Designit, a Wipro company specialising in user experience strategy and implementation, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees at the right time. This project will result in the creation of an experience-driven, omni-channel, and always-on global service desk, which will provide employees with highly flexible and secure services to empower them to effectively navigate a hybrid work environment.

“Generative AI is fast becoming a critical component of Digital Workplace services,” says Vinay Firake, Sr. Vice President & Managing Director Nordics at Wipro. “We are proud to work with Nokia on building an IT support solution that will improve the employee experience. Our technology cloud-based expertise, combined with our design-led approach, will provide Nokia employees with highly personalised support, allowing them to better leverage technology and deliver better value to their customers.”

Marije van Donk, Vice President, Head of User Experience at Nokia, adds, “At Nokia, we are increasing our efforts to elevate and secure user experiences with our IT services. A key pillar is a modernised remote support concept that uses the latest technologies to provide seamless, secure, and efficient support, regardless of location, device, or network. Implementing this concept will empower our users to self-service their issues, give intelligent and contextual guidance, and connect users with experts. We have chosen Wipro as our partner in this transformation journey.”

For more from Wipro, click here.