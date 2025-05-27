Colovore appoints infrastructure veteran as CEO

Author: Joe Peck

Colovore, a leader in ultra-high-density, liquid cooling colocation solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Springborn as Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned operator in data centre development and cloud services, Jeffrey intends to guide the company through its next phase of growth as it scales a national buildout strategy across the USA to meet rising demand for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.

Jeffrey joins Colovore on the heels of a $925 million financing facility with Blackstone to fuel expansion of its AI data centre platform in key US metro markets. Driven by strong demand for mission-critical infrastructure that supports enterprise planning and multi-market deployments, Colovore is expanding into key US metro markets. New high-density, liquid-cooled facilities are being developed to align with customer roadmaps, enabling partners to secure capacity and shape infrastructure rollouts that match long-term AI and HPC growth.

“AI infrastructure needs are evolving faster than most data centres can adapt,” says Jeffrey Springborn, the new CEO of Colovore. “Colovore is building what tomorrow demands—today. The customers we’re partnering with aren’t just early adopters, they’re forward-thinking leaders who see what’s coming and are preparing for it now. They know that to stay ahead in AI, you can’t wait for capacity. You have to secure the right infrastructure before the rush. With the backing of King Street, that’s exactly what we’re enabling them to do.”

Colovore Board Chairman and Managing Partner of King Street Capital Brian Higgins comments, ‘”I’m pleased to announce Jeff Springborn as Colovore’s new CEO. We identified Jeff as the leader with the right experience to accelerate our growth in the AI infrastructure market. His 30 years of technology leadership and infrastructure expertise will be crucial as we expand our liquid-cooled data centres nationwide. Jeff complements the strong foundation built by Sean and Peter, positioning Colovore to meet the surging demand for AI-ready infrastructure. The Board is confident in Jeff’s ability to execute our strategic vision in this next phase of growth.”

“Smart companies are locking in infrastructure now to avoid being left behind later,” states Jeffrey. “We’re not just building data centres—we’re shaping the AI backbone of tomorrow.”

