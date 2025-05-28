Greykite and White Star deliver Poland’s largest data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Greykite, an independent European real estate investment firm, its affiliates, and White Star Real Estate have announced several milestones in their Digital Ursus data centre conversion project in Warsaw, including the signing of a long-term lease with a global leader in data centre solutions. This conversion marks the next phase in the site’s transformation from a logistics asset into a data centre hub.

As part of this data centre conversion project, Digital Ursus has successfully secured increased power capacity at the 20,000m² project from 18MW currently to 65MW over the next year. The tenant has committed to a long-term lease with significant investment planned to scale the existing operations on-site.

Located 8km from downtown Warsaw and 6km from Chopin Airport, the site’s positioning highlights its role as a node in Europe’s rapidly growing data centre landscape.

The Polish data centre market is expected to triple by 2029, driven by rising demand for digital services, cloud computing, and colocation solutions. Warsaw remains the key hub, accounting for nearly 70% of the country’s commercial colocation and hosting capacity. The rapid growth in data processing is fuelling a growing need for robust digital infrastructure.

Michael Abel, Founder and CEO of Greykite, comments, “We are very pleased with the fast value creation that we have been able to showcase in our Digital Ursus data centre project – having signed a long-term lease with a top data centre operator, relocated multiple existing tenants, and increased the power to 65 MW, all within a period of six months. From the outset, we envisioned the Digital Ursus data centre conversion project with White Star as a platform for long-term, strategic investment in a sector benefitting from very compelling tailwinds. The early success of converting the Ursus property into a modern data centre hub represents a validation of that vision and a clear signal of our long-term commitment to digital infrastructure in Europe.”

Dan Valenzano, Senior Partner at Greykite, adds, “We are excited to be bringing this unique data centre conversion project forward with our partners at White Star, which highlights Greykite’s hands-on approach to driving value creation. The commitment of one of the key tenants from the data centre sector to the property confirms its new strategic significance for digital infrastructure development in the region.”

Dariusz Domański, Managing Partner at White Star, concludes, “Digital Ursus is currently undergoing a dynamic transformation – from a traditional logistics park originally developed by White Star into an infrastructure-ready facility serving modern digital services. This success is the result of close cooperation between all parties and the project’s flexibility, allowing it to respond effectively to evolving market needs.”