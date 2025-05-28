Pure DC chooses Securitas as security partner

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a digital infrastructure organisation, has extended its engagement with Securitas, a global security services provider, after appointing it as security partner for its data centre campus in Abu Dhabi, located on Yas Island.

Securitas, which already provides security services at Pure DC’s data centres in Ireland and Indonesia, brings expertise in protecting critical infrastructure to Abu Dhabi.

Ian Madgett, Director of Security for Pure DC, comments,​ “The partnership with Securitas reflects Pure DC’s focus on aligning with industry leaders to deliver secure, efficient, and sustainable data centre solutions across its global portfolio. ​Securitas has proven to be a trusted partner in securing our facilities in Ireland and Indonesia, and we are excited to now extend this partnership to Abu Dhabi. Securitas’ role encompasses a multi-layered security approach, integrating advanced access control systems, surveillance technologies, and trained data centre specialists to maintain the integrity and resilience of the campus.”

Bert den Hartog, VP, Global Clients Data Centres Group at Securitas, says, “We are proud to continue strengthening our partnership with Pure DC. Having worked closely with their teams in Ireland and Indonesia, we’ve seen first-hand the professionalism, expertise, and high standards they bring to the industry. Securing the Abu Dhabi contract is a great achievement, and we look forward to building on our existing relationship.”

AUH01 (Pure DC’s first data centre in Abu Dhabi) will eventually provide 45MW of capacity and is Pure DC’s first project in the Middle East. The site became operational earlier this year with the first data hall completed on-schedule.

For more from Pure Data Centres, click here.