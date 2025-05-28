Zella DC launches new modular data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Zella DC, a designer and manufacturer of indoor and outdoor micro data centres, today announced the launch of its reimagined Zella Max, a purpose-built modular data centre designed for scalable edge deployments. Unlike its predecessor, the new Zella Max is not a repurposed container. Instead, it has been engineered from the ground up.

Available in a single size (a 20-foot modular unit), Zella Max is offered in two configurations:

• Zella Max 4 — One-door configuration, accommodating up to four Zella Pro micro data centres.

• Zella Max 6 — Two-door configuration, housing up to six Zella Pro micro data centres with expanded aisle space and dual access.

The latest version of Zella Max brings a number of upgrades:

• Purpose-built design — The Zella Max has changed from a retrofitted shipping container into a fully engineered modular structure.

• Improved layout — The internal floor space has been reworked for better usability and access.

• Configuration options — Options of Zella Max 4 (single access) or Zella Max 6 (dual access) to accommodate different deployment sizes and user access requirements.

• Multi-tenancy ready — The design can be configured for shared environments, offering independent access to each unit.

• Streamlined manufacturing — The new design facilitates faster production and deployment.

The new Zella Max offers certain features:

• Fully integrated — Each Zella Pro inside the Max comes pre-installed with precision cooling, power systems, security features, and environmental monitoring.

• Secure by design — Advanced access control, surveillance, fire protection, and cybersecurity features.

• Deploy anywhere — The Zella Max’s compact footprint makes it possible for edge, remote, and space-constrained locations.

• Scalable — Option to scale up from 4 to 6 Zella Pro units as needed.

• No need for airlocks — Each Zella Pro is sealed and self-contained, protecting equipment from dust and contaminants without requiring internal airlock systems.

• Sustainable — Energy-efficient cooling and solar compatibility.

For more from Zella DC, click here.