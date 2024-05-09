Black Box, a provider of innovative communication and technology products, has announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art Hyperscale Data Centre of Excellence (DCoE) in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Having operated in the Minnesota region for over 30 years, the company says that the new facility marks a significant milestone and demonstrates its commitment to innovation and excellence in data centre services and the technology industry.

The Hyperscale DCoE is designed to meet the evolving needs of hyperscale data centres, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimise performance, efficiency and reliability. Key focus areas of the DCoE include complete custom cable management, hyperscale-specific training, quality assurance, DAS and public safety solutions, logistics-as-a-service (LaaS), server refresh, fit-outs, AV integration and comprehensive networking support. At Black Box, safety is a fundamental value ingrained in the organisational culture, ensuring the safety of the company’s employees, clients and communities. As part of the commitment to safety, the Hyperscale DCoE will integrate safety training programmes to uphold the highest standards of occupational health and safety.

“With the opening of the Hyperscale Data Centre of Excellence, Black Box reaffirms its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to thrive in the digital age,” says Sanjeev Verma, CEO of Black Box. “This facility represents a significant investment in the future of data centre infrastructure, enabling us to deliver unparalleled service and support to hyperscale data centres across the region.”

The DCoE leverages Black Box’s decades of experience in technology and its commitment both to innovation and to delivering best-in-class services to clients. From advanced networking solutions to AI-driven optimisation, the centre is equipped to address modern data centres’ most complex challenges.

Black Box says that the success of data centres depends on agility, scalability and reliability. The DCoE embodies these principles, offering comprehensive services aligned to an organisation’s growth and success.