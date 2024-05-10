Pure Storage, an IT company that delivers advanced data storage technology and services, and Red Hat, a provider of open source technologies, have announced an optimisation for Portworx by Pure Storage on Red Hat OpenShift to enable streamlined integration and provide enterprises with a more seamless path to modern virtualisation.

By delivering a single platform to deploy, scale, and manage modern applications, and a single control plane for both virtual machines (VMs) and containers, Pure Storage and Red Hat can help accelerate time to market and provide a consistent and flexible data experience.

Enterprises are increasingly moving applications to containers to speed and scale deployment. However, many enterprises remain significantly invested in large traditional application footprints that run in VMs. Supporting multiple platforms based on both VMs and containers is cumbersome and expensive, and is often exacerbated by the need to re-architect VM-based applications for compatibility with modern frameworks. This can slow development, create operational complexity, and hinder data visibility.

In fact, according to a recent survey, more than four out of five (81%) of data management stakeholders are planning to modernise or migrate existing VM workloads to cloud-native options, with 79% citing operational simplicity as a key driver for these plans.

Portworx by Pure Storage and Red Hat OpenShift, through Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation, support both containers and VMs, enabling customers to standardise end-to-end application modernisation at scale. With this latest optimisation and co-development, enterprises can run traditional virtualised applications side-by-side with modern containerised applications, streamlining operations, reducing costs, and bringing the entire application development process together.

Portworx brings enterprise-grade data management capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift customers to not only migrate VMs to Red Hat OpenShift but also provide developers with a single, self-service portal to build, test, and deploy applications, with integrated support for storage, data, and the entire application lifecycle management. Benefits include:

Faster time to market with enhanced operational efficiency: Enterprises can improve time to production with self-service options for development teams to quickly migrate VMs, and apply cloud-native operational and development practices to VMs, accelerating time to value. Additionally, Portworx and Red Hat offer more cost-effective options for customers to shorten ramp-up time and day two operations resulting in an estimated 63% cost reduction encompassing infrastructure expenses, licenses, and subscriptions when compared to alternatives.

Simplified, more consistent development and management: Together, Portworx and Red Hat help simplify the management of VMs and containers with a unified view, and a more consistent set of storage, data, and application management tools, creating better alignment between virtualisation admins and platform engineering teams.

Flexibility to deploy VMs and containers anywhere: Enterprises can modernise their VM-based applications by benefiting from the modern storage, data, and application management principles by integrating Portworx with Red Hat OpenShift. This enables enterprises with greater flexibility to deploy VM and containerised applications on any on-premises, cloud, hybrid or multi-cloud infrastructure while maintaining consistent storage and data services.

Murli Thirumale, GM, Portworx by Pure Storage, comments, “Enabling integration for Portworx on Red Hat OpenShift represents a pivotal advancement in modern IT infrastructure representing the modern storage and compute building blocks, respectively. By combining the Portworx platform’s robust data management capabilities with the agility and scalability of Red Hat OpenShift, enterprises gain the foundation for building a modern virtualisation stack, achieving the benefits of Kubernetes without rearchitecting VMs. Our collaboration with Red Hat not only accelerates application development and deployment but helps drive enterprise reliability and operational flexibility across complex, hybrid cloud environments.”

Mike Barrett, Vice President and General Manager, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat, comments, “Portworx offers enterprise-class storage capabilities such as high availability, performance, backup and disaster for both VMs and containers running in Red Hat OpenShift. Together, we are providing a powerful solution for enterprises seeking to modernise their application development without the complexities of managing disparate development platforms.

“By seamlessly integrating VMs and containers within a unified framework, we offer enterprises flexibility and efficiency in infrastructure deployment, storage management, and the overall application lifecycle. Our partnership with Portworx empowers customers to standardise their IT environments while accelerating their journey towards modern virtualisation.”

Archana Venkatraman, Research Director, Cloud Data Management, IDC, adds, “The virtualisation landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, prompting organisations to re-evaluate their IT infrastructures and application architectures, particularly those heavily reliant on VMs. Many are now accelerating the modernisation of monolithic applications into cloud-native or microservices-based architectures.

“The integration of Portworx and Red Hat OpenShift arms enterprises with the tools they need to seamlessly integrate containers and VMs on a unified infrastructure while driving efficiency, agility, and significant cost savings.”

