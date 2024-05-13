Keepit, a provider of SaaS data protection solutions, achieved success in the 2024 Cloud Security Awards programme by being named a winner in the ‘Best Security Solution for Data Management / Data Protection’ category.

Now in its second year and with an expanded range of categories, The Cloud Security Awards programme celebrates the pivotal innovations in cloud-based security solutions from around the globe. In addition to the aforementioned success, Keepit was also a finalist in the ‘Best in Information Security’ category.

Speaking on the company’s success, James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, comments, “Keepit has successfully navigated all three rounds of judging during a rigorous selection process, impressing the judges with their innovation and commitment to keeping data and other assets safe, secure, and private. We look on with interest to see what Keepit has in store for its customers throughout the rest of 2024, and beyond. Many congratulations to them, and our other winners.”

Michele Hayes, CMO at Keepit, adds, “Keepit supports customers around the globe by future-proofing their security strategies. This accolade underscores our commitment to innovation, security and reliability, and further positions the company as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.”

Built for the cloud, the Keepit platform is designed for usability, security and scalability. With a user-friendly interface, robust data security, and the ability to adapt to the user’s cloud environment, Keepit ensures the user’s data is always accessible and protected.

The Cloud Awards is an international programme which has been recognising and honouring industry leaders, innovators and organisational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programmes, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, click here.

For more from Keepit, click here.