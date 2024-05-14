Host-IT, an nLighten company, has announced two new customers for its colocation and managed connectivity services based at nLighten’s UK data centres.

Penetration testing firm, Ruptura Infosecurity, is now using the data centre in Milton Keynes; while NTT Stanton Lea, a charity, fundraising and marketing call centre business, is using the facility in Bristol.

This follows a recent review by both firms of their immediate and future IT requirements, with Raptura deciding to migrate servers and switch equipment off premise, and NTT Stanton Lea moving servers directly from its previous local data centre provider.

“When our previous data centre provider announced its closure at short notice, we knew we wanted to maintain a Bristol presence for the convenience of our staff,” says Nathan Wisbey, IT Manager at NTT Stanton Lea. “The immediate availability of Host-IT’s impressive and highly secure Bristol colocation solution was a huge relief. Their responsive, hands-on approach to accommodating our immediate requirements and being on-hand during our move was also a further major bonus.”

NTT has been implementing telemarketing awareness and fund raising campaigns on behalf of charities and the third sector since 1988. It is the call centre behind various well-known national campaigns, including, for example, ‘The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ organised by Macmillan Cancer Support. For larger client projects, the company may process as many as 100,000 data records.

Tom Heenan, Founder and Managing Director of Ruptura Infosecurity, adds, “Our new conveniently sited and highly certified colocation solution in Milton Keynes meets our requirement for security and compliance. This is especially important for our financial and professional services clients due to it being a fully UK-based and secure data centre location. The colocation approach versus hosting in the public cloud was a prerequisite for us due to the highly specialised and sensitive IT environments we manage. We can spin-up new penetration testing services and tools very quickly while knowing Host-IT’s excellent tech support is always on hand should we need it.”

Ruptura InfoSecurity’s remote-based team of highly accredited penetration testing specialists provides a range of cyber security services to over 150 end clients. These include major financial institutions, fintechs, crypto exchanges, HR, legal and insurance clients. CREST approved ethical hacking and adversary simulation techniques are deployed to test ‘real-life’ vulnerabilities of existing and new applications and services.

Andrew Willis, Managing Director of Host-IT, comments, “We are delighted to have been able to respond quickly to Ruptura and NTT Stanton Leas’s requirements. We are also pleased by the smooth migration of their equipment which is testament to the quality of our facilities at both locations and the high standard of technical support available.”

