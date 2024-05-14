Datacloud Global Congress 2024 will take place in its brand-new home of Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Cannes, between 5-6 June 2024.

Hosted by Broadgroup, the event brings together the world’s leading names in government, finance and investment, technology, energy and sustainability to explore the latest trends impacting the digital infrastructure landscape, the challenges around energy and AI, and the market’s growth opportunities.

The 2024 event, which takes place on 5-6 June, will see over 2,500 senior decision-makers gather in Cannes to network, close deals and gain new insights from global leaders in big tech, including Google, Kao Data, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Schneider Electric, TikTok and i3 Solutions Group.

Opening the events keynote session is Noelle Walsh, Cloud + Innovation (CO+I) at Microsoft, and Nancy Novak, Chief Innovation Office at Compass Datacentres. In this fireside chat, Noelle will discuss the impact and challenges AI is having on data centres including power and sustainability goals.

Across the two days, other speakers include Amar Khan, Head of Network Ste Investments Meta, and Colm Shorten, Senior Director – Data Centres JLL, Luisa Cardani, Head of Data Centres, techUK, Michillay Brown VP, ESG, STACK Infrastructure, and Lex Coors, Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Digital Realty.

Broadgroup, the leading facilitator for high-level strategic networking and learning for data centre, hyperscale cloud and edge computing organisations, has partnered with Spa Communications, an award-winning PR, social media and content marketing agency for B2B technology, sustainability, and digital infrastructure businesses, to support its media relations strategy for its 2024 Datacloud Congress event. As part of its work, Spa has been tasked with building brand awareness, establishing new media partnerships and securing freelance journalists from a host of national and business titles to join the event.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Spa Communications for Datacloud Global Congress 2024,” says Chris Thompson, Digital Infrastructure Lead, Broadgroup. “This year’s Congress is set to be the best yet and will provide delegates with the opportunity to network with senior level decision makers from all around the world. Having Spa on board to handle our media and PR relationships will enable us to reach the widest possible audience, enabling speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors to make valuable and long-lasting connections on a global scale”.

“Datacloud Global Congress has always held an outstanding reputation as one of Europe’s cornerstone events, and we’re delighted to be working with Broadgroup to help it engage more influencers across the national and trade media,” adds Rory Flashman, Director, Spa Communications. “The breadth of its new partners and press relations will add a new dimension to the event, building a platform that delivers significant value to its leading sponsors and speakers both now, and in the future.”

As part of its work, Spa Communications has successfully established new media partnerships with a host of key industry publications including Data Centre Magazine, Data Centre & Network News, Data Centre Review, Data Centre Solutions and Enterprise Ireland, ensuring that sponsors, speakers and exhibitors can share their news directly from the event and increase opportunities for new press coverage. Media partnerships have also been secured with TechInformed, Digitisation World, Energy Digital, Intelligent Data Centres, STL Partners, Sustainability Magazine, TeleGeography, The EUDCA, and industry trade association, techUK.

Freelancers and reporters have also been secured from a host of national and business titles. Please reach out to the Datacloud press team on datacloud@spacomms.com for further information.

Datacloud takes places on the 5-6 June 2024. To ensure you don’t miss out on its industry-leading conference line-up, register for your ticket today, or visit the website by clicking here.