Veeam Software, a provider of data protection and ransomware recovery technologies, has announced that it will now deliver support for Proxmox VE.

Support for this virtualisation platform has been a popular request from Veeam’s existing small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers and service providers. Veeam will showcase this new data protection capability live for the first time during VeeamON 2024, taking place 3-5 June 2024, at the Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and online.

As organisations embrace new technology and evolve their business, it is critical they can choose the business platforms and applications optimised for their particular needs. This is at the core of data freedom. Veeam enables organisations to protect, move and recover their data from and to the platforms they prefer, and the company is also committed to extending support for new platforms giving customers freedom of choice.

Following the recently launched support for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager, Veeam is again extending the breadth of Veeam Data Platform, which provides data security, data recovery, and data freedom to backup and use data from anywhere without platform or cloud lock-in to soon also include the Proxmox VE hypervisor. Veeam currently supports VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager and Red Hat Virtualization, as well as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam, says, “When we talk with customers, one of their most common questions is how they can move between their preferred platforms both in the cloud and on-premises. It is why Veeam champions data freedom – giving customers the ability to move to new platforms with the peace of mind we provide through data protection and cyber recovery.

“This introduction of Proxmox VE support extends our comprehensive data management solution to address the challenges currently faced by our customers as they struggle with hard decisions in order to keep their data safe and protected, and their businesses running. As we continue to advocate for data freedom and choice for our 450,000 customers, backup for Proxmox VE provides them with an additional option for the tools and flexibility they need to optimise their data management practices, enable cyber resiliency and accelerate business growth.”

Veeam Data Platform gives users even greater freedom of choice to best fit changing business needs for both virtualisation and cloud. Key highlights of Veeam’s Proxmox VE support include:

Immutable backups: Keep on-premises and cloud backups of Proxmox VE VMs safe and protected from encryption by ransomware, accidental deletions, or malicious destruction during cyberattacks with storage-based immutability. Or, leverage native support for tape and for rotated drives to achieve true airgap at the lowest possible cost.

Uncompromised backup performance: Powered by advanced changed block tracking (CBT) integration and hot add backup mode, Proxmox VE users can now enjoy faster and more efficient virtual machine (VM) backups, minimising disruptions from long-running backups and ensuring smooth day-to-day operations.

Veeam BitLooker: By automatically excluding unused disk blocks, such as those belonging to deleted guest OS files, this intelligent feature significantly enhances backup performance while conserving valuable storage space.

Storage flexibility: Support for all Veeam Backup and Replication backup repository types, including hardened repositories and object storage, empowers customers to easily create backup repositories from any storage that suits their RTO/RPO requirements and budget.

Freedom of full VM recovery: VMs from key virtualisation platforms such as VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V or public cloud can be promptly restored to Proxmox VE – and the other way around too, reducing downtime and maximising productivity.

Advanced granular recovery capabilities: Effortlessly identify and quickly recover all changed and deleted files, due to a ransomware attack for example, ensuring business continuity and peace of mind in the face of unexpected data loss or unplanned disruption.

“Veeam’s upcoming support for Proxmox is a testament to the customer value delivered by Proxmox VE during this time of market transformation,” says Martin Maurer, CEO of Proxmox. “We are excited that so many customers are making it clear that Proxmox VE is the hypervisor that meets their business objectives. Veeam delivering comprehensive Proxmox VE backup in Veeam Data Platform further validates and acknowledges customers’ demands and desire for data freedom of choice.”

“Veeam has developed comprehensive platform support over the past few years and is constantly evolving how it can better protect environments of all sizes,” notes Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director at ESG. “This is why providing resilience to Proxmox VE environments – the sixth hypervisor the company now supports – is not only a logical step, but one that should further confirm Veeam’s focus on customer and SMB market requirements around the protection of data, and its mobility.”

General availability for Proxmox VE support is expected in Q3 2024.

For more from Veeam, click here.