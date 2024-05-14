Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection technologies, has announced that ServiceFabric is now available at its Athens data centre campus in Greece. This extension comes in response to customers’ evolving needs to accelerate digital transformation and embrace hybrid IT.

The company says that the launch of ServiceFabric, its interconnection and orchestration platform, at the company’s Athens campus solidifies its commitment to providing enterprises and service providers with seamless access to the leading cloud platforms in the region. Furthermore, customers located in Digital Realty’s data centres in Athens can now benefit from a multitude of additional interconnectivity services, reducing latency and enabling greater efficiency.

ServiceFabric enables businesses to coordinate cloud computing services and interconnect their infrastructure, whether it’s housed in Digital Realty data centres or with other partner platforms. It is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing IT management frameworks, extending access to a global network of providers and services. Delivering a ‘cloud-like’ experience, the platform aligns with Digital Realty’s customers’ needs for connectivity, integrating with public clouds, and facilitating participation in a broader global data meeting place.

The availability of ServiceFabric in Athens follows Google’s decision to deploy its first Google Cloud on-ramp in Greece, further strengthening the country’s position as an emerging regional cloud connectivity hub. Google Cloud Interconnect facilitates the shortest path to customers’ Google Cloud resources, ensuring network traffic remains on the Google global network and never touches the public internet, minimising the chance of hitting bottlenecks or unexpected increases in latency. Digital Realty provides the physical meeting place where Google Cloud customers and partners can establish direct connections and optimise hybrid IT solutions.

Alexandros Bechrakis, Managing Director, Digital Realty in Greece, says, “Digital Realty continues to invest in Greece to facilitate growth, positioning the market as a premier cloud connectivity hub where local enterprises and service providers can interconnect to the leading cloud platforms. With the local deployment of ServiceFabric at our Athens data centre campus, in addition to the new capacity we’ve recently added, our customers – and the entire Greek market – can now benefit from faster, more efficient, and more reliable connectivity to their resources on Google Cloud, enabling them to truly embrace hybrid IT.”

With the addition of the Athens Campus, PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform now hosts 18 Google Cloud on-ramps globally including: Athens, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Madrid, Marseille, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, Zagreb, Zurich (Europe), Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York City, Santiago de Chile, and Sao Paulo (Americas). Customers can interconnect directly in these locations, as well as leverage virtual access to any Google Cloud region via ServiceFabric from almost 100 locations worldwide.

