atNorth has appointed three industry leaders to oversee strategy, marketing and compliance as part of its continued dedication and growth whilst promoting excellence, sustainability and diversity in the industry.

The new roles are:

Mardís Heimisdóttir, Director of Strategy Implementation

With more than nine years’ experience within strategic planning, strategy implementation and program and change management, Mardís will contribute to atNorth’s significant growth plans by developing and managing strategic initiatives to drive business performance. She leaves a long career at SS&C Advent in New York and will now be based in Iceland. She will report to CSMO, Fredrik Jansson.

Tracey Pewtner, Marketing Director

As Head of Brand for STACK EMEA Nordics, formerly DigiPlex, Tracey was instrumental in several brand transformations and the business was recognised for 20+ industry awards for brand and marketing during her tenure. With over 13 years’ experience in the data centre industry, she joins atNorth to increase market awareness and bolster its significant growth plans through a strong sustainability profile and intelligent creative content. Based in the UK, Tracey will report to CSMO, Fredrik Jansson.

Elísabet Árnadóttir, Director of Security and Compliance

Based in Iceland, Elísabet previously worked as a Security Officer for Rapyd and Advania and also as a consultant for atNorth, but now joins in a full-time capacity to oversee its commitment to robust security, quality and compliance standards. With 10 years’ experience in information and cyber security, she has extensive capabilities in developing and executing information and quality management systems and will lead the company’s dedication to meeting sustainability regulations. Elísabet will report to COO, Benedikt Gröndal.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the formidable leadership that atNorth is creating. Here we have three strong women that have all played a part in businesses that have aggressively scaled with huge success. We are thrilled to have them support us at this time of continued expansion,” says Eva Sóley, Deputy CEO and CFO, atNorth.

The hires showcase atNorth’s enduring commitment to meet the needs of global businesses at a time when cost-efficient, sustainable infrastructure is in more demand than ever and highlights their commitment to being the go-to decarbonisation platform for today and tomorrow’s global organisations.