Spirent Communications has announced the availability of 400G probe for next generation network testing and monitoring. It offers a network assurance solution that provides highly dense capacity for emulation, activation testing, and performance monitoring of 400G network traffic.

With the development and roll-out of faster, highly complex 5G networks, it is critical to not only measure end-to-end performance, but also have the capacity to segment, monitor, and isolate various domains of the network for troubleshooting purposes. Having complete visibility is vital for improving the speed of troubleshooting and mean time to repair (MTTR) response. This includes newly emerging high speed, high capacity 400G links.

“As the market evolves and we see the deployment of growing numbers of 5G networks, data rates will continue to increase. It’s vital to have assurance tools that can keep up with these ever-growing thresholds,” says Charles Thompson, Vice President of Lifecycle Service Assurance Product Management at Spirent. “Our new 400G probe further demonstrates Spirent’s leadership in the assurance market with a solution that ensures performance criteria are met during pre-deployment testing and is ready for customers to utilise for performance monitoring, as new technology and higher speeds enter early adoption in live networks.”

The 400G 7574 Test Head is part of the company’s VisionWorks assurance solution, which enables service providers to address ever-increasing traffic speeds and density demands with test agents for physical and NFV-based networks.

With this solution, customers ensure that new services are provisioned correctly, tested for stressed scenarios during pre-deployment, and when faults do occur, they can be rapidly identified and corrected. The automated, always-on performance monitoring provides complete end-to-end transport network and service visibility, enabling network segmentation for fast and accurate troubleshooting.