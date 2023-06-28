Aruba has announced that it has completed the certification of its adherence to the principles of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact (CNDCP) by meeting the requirements of the Self-Regulatory Initiative (SRI).

Bureau Veritas has validated the conformity of the procedures and calculation methodologies for the company’s data centres, in relation to the values of PUE, WUE, clean energy, economy and circular energy indicated by the Pact. This milestone demonstrates that Aruba is already on track to achieve the objectives set by the Pact for 2030.

The Pact

In 2021, leading cloud infrastructure providers and data centre operators founded the CNDCP, a historic commitment to proactively drive the transition to a climate neutral economy. To date, more than 80 signatories, including national industry trade associations and individual operators, have joined the initiative aimed at a more sustainable management of the industry, setting targets for 2025 and 2030 in the following areas:

Energy efficiency of data centres by meeting defined thresholds that are measured through monitoring and recording of PUE data.

Usage of energy in increasing percentages from renewable and carbon-free sources that are confirmed through record keeping and copies of certificates of power purchase agreements.

Water conservation is ensured through the calculation of WUE and the recording of incoming water meter readings for each data centre.

Circular economy is checked through server reuse and recycling programmes, which require companies to have deployment plans and asset management mechanisms that allow for the recycling, resale or reuse of IT equipment.

Circular energy is measured by periodic audits to assess implementations for the possibility of heat recovery and reuse.

The Pact, therefore, by focusing primarily on achieving climate neutrality, is in line with various aspects of the Green Deal. By addressing these areas, it aims to promote a positive change in the data centre sector towards a more sustainable and responsible future.

As part of the implementation of SRI, the first deadline requires a declaration by the operator that confirms the existence of monitoring policies and procedures, and a calculation methodology for data collection and storage. For large operators, this requires verification by an independent third party and for small and medium-sized operators, a self-declaration is sufficient.

After announcing in March 2023, the successful completion of the audit concerning the compliance of the first perimeter in the path of adherence to the Pact, with this, Aruba has confirmed that it has completed the certification of adherence to the SRI and is, therefore, compliant with the terms of the Pact.