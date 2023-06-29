According to a new research from Pulsant, seven in ten (70%) UK IT decision makers believe there is digital disparity in the UK.

The data indicates that 78% of IT decision makers think more investment in local technology infrastructure is needed to meaningfully support regional growth – rising to 89% for those outside of London.

Edge computing was highlighted by 89% of IT decision makers as important, suggesting that reduced latency and high-speed connectivity are key priorities. Edge computing would bring compute and data storage capabilities closer to regional use cases, delivering local businesses with high-performance connectivity and storage to areas that have not necessarily benefited from them before.

Commenting on the findings, Simon Michie, CTO at Pulsant, says, “With data, connected devices, remote users and latency-sensitive applications all growing exponentially, there’s pressure right across the UK to enable digital access for everyone. The government’s levelling up agenda simply must bear fruit if UK businesses are to meet rising user expectations, and that requires meaningful investment in infrastructure across the board.

“With platformEDGE, we bring edge computing to every region of the UK through our unique multi-regional network infrastructure. Whether your business is in Manchester, Newcastle, or Edinburgh, we want every business to be able to take advantage of edge computing to develop new products, reach new markets and reimagine operations.”