The PLDT Group, through its ICT subsidiary, ePLDT, has announced new plans to further boost its 65% data centre market capacity share by building its 12th data centre facility.

This development was officially announced by ePLDT President and CEO, Victor S. Genuino, during his keynote presentation at the W. Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023. He shared that the decision to build this data centre is anchored on customers’ needs and its aspirations of delivering digital innovation that will increase business value and result in inclusive economic growth. The move is also part of its vision to boost the country’s regional competitiveness and bring much needed investments.

“We want to be able to help the Philippines be the next hyperscaler hub of Asia while continuing to support the digital transformation journey of different sectors locally. That’s why we’ve been investing heavily in our ecosystem to ensure that our data centres will be a crucial enabler of the country’s digital economy,” adds Victor.

The 12th data centre will have a power capacity of no less than 100MW. It will leverage on the infrastructure investment of the country’s telecommunication group.

“Historically, data centres have played a silent yet fundamental role in the digital agenda, most especially in the Philippines. But things are changing now. Governments and enterprises are now seeing the integral role that this industry takes on to secure our digital future,” says Victor.

He also shared developments in ePLDT’s 11th and biggest data centre, VITRO Sta. Rosa, stating that it is already receiving several colocation requests from a diverse range of industry leaders. Once completed in early 2024, VITRO Sta. Rosa will be an advanced data centre with a total power capacity of 50MW.

With VITRO Sta. Rosa on the rise and a 12th data centre facility underway, the company’s power capacity will increase to around 200MW once both sites are activated.