Cologix has announced an expansion with the Montreal Internet Exchange (QIX) to establish an additional Point of Presence (PoP) in the Cologix MTL7 digital edge data centre. This expanded partnership enables valuable interconnection access for businesses in the Montreal region.

QIX has maintained a presence in Cologix facilities for over a decade, serving as a hub for internet, peering at its MTL1 and MTL3 digital edge data centres. Internet exchanges like QIX play a pivotal role in the value of the company’s ecosystem by enabling scalable peering and broad access to a diverse collection of networks.

“This growing partnership between QIX and Cologix is driven by a shared mission to streamline the sharing of internet traffic to empower digital ecosystems at the edge,” says Peg Hallberg, Cologix’s Head of Product. “Our MTL7 facility now provides customers an environment to natively connect and exchange traffic with peering members. Businesses can directly connect to the QIX exchange in MTL7, enabling customers to expand their reach and improve network performance while fostering a dynamic digital ecosystem.”

MTL7 is 26,000ft², located in downtown Montreal and connected to the MTL3 carrier hotel facility and 10 additional data centres across the city via Metro Connect. All of the data centres are ISO 27001 certified by Schellman and HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliant.

“Our new PoP at MTL7 makes peering easier than ever before by enabling networks within the data centre to seamlessly connect to QIX,” says Stephano Bertini, Vice President, Business Development and General Manager at QIX. “By eliminating an extra layer of connectivity, QIX ensures enhanced accessibility and facilitates more efficient and cost-effective peering options for businesses colocated at MTL7.”