NTT Ltd has announced the launch of its latest hyperscale data centre campus, Chennai 2, and the arrival of its subsea cable system, MIST, in the city. The campus, located in Ambattur and spread across 6ac, is a project with a total planned capacity of 34.8MW critical IT load from two data centre buildings. The first facility has a 17.4MW IT load capacity.

MIST subsea cable, constructed by consortium members including NTT Communications India Network Service and Orient Link, is the first cable system for the company to directly provide connectivity to and from India. It spans an impressive 8,100km and will connect Malaysia, India, Singapore and Thailand, offering cutting-edge connectivity capabilities. The system also represents India’s first cable landing of a 12 fibre pair capacity, capable of carrying more than 200TBPS of data.



Chennai’s location has opened three distinct opportunities for these projects: The first is addressing the demand for high-quality data centre infrastructure driven by its digital ecosystem that includes traditional and new economy businesses; the second is positioning the state as a disaster recovery (DR) site for enterprises with primary IT infrastructure in other cities; and third is leveraging global connectivity to offer data centre capacity to markets in Southeast Asia, where capacity is in short supply. These capabilities will transform it into the digital gateway connecting the country to the world.



Adding further, Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, NTT Global Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure and NTT Communications, says, “The launch of the state-of-the-art data centre campus along with the MIST cable system in Chennai mark major milestones in our journey in India. These projects are perfect examples of Japanese design quality and global expertise, tailored to the Indian market. They have reinforced our position as the leader for data centre services in India and helped transform Chennai into the new destination for data centres in Southeast Asia. We’re glad to be able to play a part in making Chennai the gateway connecting digital businesses across India, Southeast Asia, and the world. With our capabilities, we’re eager to help our clients unlock greater value from their digital transformation efforts.”