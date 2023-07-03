DigiCert has announced a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Atlanta, making DigiCert DNS Trust Manager among the fastest DNS providers in North America and worldwide.

This addition marks the 25th location for DigiCert DNS Trust Manager and significantly benefits Georgia and the South Eastern region of the US by reducing latency and enhancing network performance.

This new PoP is anticipated to become the primary connectivity point for the South Eastern region, complementing existing major traffic hubs in Ashburn, Virginia, and Miami. By leveraging this strategic location, it aims to cut latency in the area by an average of 12ms, leading to improved browsing experiences, faster data transfers and enhanced digital experiences.

“We are thrilled to realise the performance gain from expanding our network infrastructure in Atlanta,” says Steven Job, Senior Vice President of DigiCert DNS Trust Manager. “This PoP will handle significantly more traffic and improve connectivity to the region.”

Georgia is a thriving hub for technology and e-commerce, with a population of more than 10.9m and computer usage rate of 93%. Additionally, its e-commerce generated $151.2m in revenue in 2020. Furthermore, 86% of households in the state have broadband internet subscriptions, demonstrating the high demand for reliable and fast internet connectivity.