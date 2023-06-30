The Paratus Group celebrates 20 years in Africa by announcing it will construct Angola’s first Tier-IV by design data centre in Luanda. This complements the existing two Tier-III by design data centres that the pan-African telco already owns and operates in Angola. It is the fifth certified and carrier neutral data centre operated by the company in southern Africa.

Chief Technical Officer at Paratus, Rolf Mendelsohn, who is participating at the pan-African data centre exhibition and conference as a panellist, says, “The new data centre will be constructed on a 30,000m plot, will have the capacity to house over 2,000 cabinets, and will have a total IT power capacity of more than 10MW. It is a natural evolution after having built other world-class data centre facilities in Namibia and Zambia recently. It will be the biggest data centre in Angola and not only complements our existing data centre offering, but will cement our network in Angola as a major hub in the region.”

The company currently has four Tier-III by design data centres in southern Africa. With the huge opportunities presented by the activation of the Equiano subsea cable and by the rapidly growing digital economy, it has established itself as a key player in igniting the possibilities for hyperscalers, cloud and infrastructure providers as well as multinational enterprises.

Rolf adds, “Colocation of critical infrastructure in data centres is becoming indispensable to businesses wanting a digital economy advantage. We will support this by providing the necessary infrastructure and services to give businesses what they need to actively compete in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).”

The company owns and operates data centres in Angola, Namibia and Zambia. All Paratus data centres have been ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS certified.