atNorth has announced the appointment of Wayne Allen as Sales Director for the US.

With over 30 years of experience in the data centre, colocation and technology industry at several organisations in the US, Wayne brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to atNorth. Wayne was part of the founding team at Digital Realty Trust when it became the first data centre company to go public on the New York stock exchange.

The hire is pivotal for atNorth in the US region as it strives to meet the needs of global businesses that are increasingly realising the benefits of moving IT workloads to the Nordic region. atNorth’s agile growth strategy highlights its commitment to being the go-to decarbonisation platform for global organisations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Wayne to the atNorth team as Sales Director for the US” says Stefan Jofors-a-Tribe, Director of Sales – Global Accounts at atNorth. “Wayne certainly will be a great asset to the atNorth team, he brings many years of experience in the industry with him and a large network, opening up many opportunities for Wayne to drive awareness of our sustainable portfolio of services to the extensive US marketplace”.

Stefan adds, “Wayne is a visionary, a real future thinker and we’re looking forward to working with him as he gives US businesses the opportunity to take advantage of atNorth’s ongoing commitment to improving sustainability and efficiency for our customers”.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join atNorth as the Sales Director for the US,” says Wayne. “Being a part of this global team that’s dedicated to delivering sustainable data centres for high-performance computing needs is a great honour. With my extensive background in the data centre industry, I am confident in my ability to showcase the numerous advantages of utilising atNorth’s facilities in the Nordics to the many companies in the US seeking more sustainable options.”