Nokia and OpenColo have announced the successful completion of the first commercial field trial to transport a 1.6Tb traffic flow over an 800GE link aggregation group with 800GE FR4 optics.

The initial trial included the Nokia 7750 SR-1se router, equipped with FP5 silicon to enable 800GE interfaces, and the Nokia 1830 PSI compact modular optical transport platform equipped with Photonic Service Engine (PSE) coherent interfaces. Nokia is the first vendor commercially shipping 800GE routing solutions in volume from 2022. This trial marks the industry-first application of 800GE link aggregation for high-capacity data centre interconnect, including both full link resiliency with coherent optical transport.

Scott Brookshire, co-founder and CTO at OpenColo, says, “At OpenColo, we constantly strive to push the limits of what’s achievable to anticipate the ever-evolving demands of our valued customers and the market. With Nokia’s release of 800GE, we had full faith in its ability to provide us with seamless line rate performance of 1.6Tb/s without any packet loss. True to our expectations, Nokia delivered on this promise.”

Jeff Jakab, Vice President, IP Hardware Product Management at Nokia, says, “We are pleased to achieve this important milestone with OpenColo as it further demonstrates the maturity and added value of our 800GE routing technology to solve real customer challenges today and tomorrow. The economic advantages of 800GE in comparison to 400GE are clear, being cost neutral to 400GE today and providing up to a 40% power savings versus 400GE today. Adopting 800GE routing is a simple and clear solution to the immediate power concerns our industry faces.”