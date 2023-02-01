The new Atkore Unistrut Aisle Containment System – the latest concept in modular aisle containment for data centres – will be unveiled at Data Centre World (stand D40, ExCel, London) on 8-9 March.

Exhibiting for the first time at the show, Atkore will also be showcasing a broad range of metal framing, cable management and flexible conduit systems from its brands including Unistrut, Flexicon and Vergokan and Marco.

The Atkore Unistrut Aisle Containment System provides a fast and efficient means to manage heat dissipation, according to the maker. Benefitting from off-site manufacturing, every component part is precision cut and undergoes rigorous quality control to deliver a simple on-site installation.

The bespoke-design system comprises the containment enclosure and all cable management components, including cable ladders (welded and pre-galvanised), cable trays, cable baskets, and trunking. Finite element analysis, alongside consistent reproduction of all component parts in a controlled factory environment provides data centre managers with the additional assurance of reliability and dependability.

Mark Halsey, Global Product Director for Cable Management and Protection at Atkore , will be discussing the many benefits of this combined containment and cable management solutions’ approach during the show. His talk, on the 8th of March 2023 in the energy efficiency, cost management and DCIM theatre will focus on the growing trend for offsite construction and how this can help data centre operators meet the custom needs of their project.

Modular, off-site construction

The modular design, as opposed to traditional on-site stick build, cuts installation time and complexity. This can reduce congestion with other trades and increases the safety of the installation. For example, all component parts arrive pre-cut and require no onsite preparation or welding, eliminating the hazards of hot works.

The design can be configured to accommodate the needs of any project, with predictable and consistent costs. This includes adjustable bottom columns that account for variances in the slope of the floor and cantilever arm assemblies that enable quick, in-unison height adjustments.

To further improve the ease of installation, the new solution can be integrated with the Unistrut celling grid. This enables the system to be suspended from the ceiling, with cable management added or adjusted to suit.

High quality and repeatability

All products incorporated into the Atkore Unistrut Aisle Containment System meet global data centre specification and are designed according to DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly) and FEA (Finite Element Analysis) methods.

Daniel Tew, UK and Ireland Sales Director for Atkore Unistrut, comments, “Operators are facing increasing pressures to meet the global demand for data and need every advantage they can get to build at speed, without compromising on quality or increasing cost. That’s why we’re launching the Atkore Unistrut Aisle Containment System.

“Our engineers have purpose-designed the system to be fast and efficient to install and to reduce complexity on-site. Built in our quality-controlled manufacturing facility, every component is cut to the desired length in a controlled environment and is therefore of a proven standard.

“All components will be manufactured in the UK or Europe and stamped with a batch number. This acts as a guarantee of their quality and enables them to be traced back to the steel manufacturer in the event of any issues.

“We’re excited to be bringing our new Atkore Unistrut Aisle Containment System to Data Centre World 2023 and look forward to discussing its benefits with data centre professionals from across the globe on stand D40.”