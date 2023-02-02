atNorth has announced the appointment of Pekka Järveläinen as Sales Director for Finland.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT and Telecom business, and over 15 years in data centre and cloud services, Pekka brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to atNorth. He has been a key player in developing ISO standards for data centre energy efficiency. As chairman of the Finnish National Working Group, he was instrumental in making Energy Reusage Factor (ERF) a global ISO standard. Pekka is also a co-founder of the Finnish Data Centre Association, and has served on the board for eight years. His background includes nine years at Telia, where he developed fibre and broadband networks, and three years at CGI in the IT outsourcing sales unit.

“I am thrilled to welcome Pekka Järveläinen to the atNorth team as Sales Director for Finland” says Stefan Jofors-a-Tribe, Director of Sales – Colocation at atNorth. “Pekka’s extensive experience in the data centre industry and his passion for sustainability will be invaluable in driving our growth in the Finnish market. His deep knowledge of the industry and entrepreneurial mindset will help businesses take advantage of atNorth’s commitment to improving sustainability and efficiency for our customers.”

“I am excited to join atNorth as Sales Director for Finland,” says Pekka. “I am honoured to be part of this international team dedicated to delivering sustainable data centres that cater for high performance computing needs. My background in IT and Telecoms, my experience in data centres and cloud services, and my commitment to sustainability align perfectly with atNorth’s mission. I believe that our future plans for Finland brings new and competitive options to enterprises, MSPs, and hyperscalers, and I am eager to disrupt the Finnish data centre market”.

This move follows the recent acquisition of two data centres from Advania in Finland by atNorth, and the opening of its SWE01 data centre in Stockholm in 2022.