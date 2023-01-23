Acronis is proud to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Acronis Cyber Foundation Programme, a set of philanthropic initiatives designed to engage with partners on community development projects and provide volunteering opportunities to team members around the world. Marking five years of success and growth in improving education accessibility, the programme’s key focus is aimed at making education readily available to all, and has evolved to include humanitarian disaster relief efforts and environmental projects.

Founded in 2018, the programme has been strongly dedicated to education by funding school construction and bringing IT skills training to communities around the globe. The Acronis Cyber Foundation Programme, with collaboration from partners, has built 18 schools in 22 different countries, with five additional schools in progress. This initiative has benefited over 5,500 students, who now have access to quality education. To further support education, 12 schools have been equipped with computer classrooms to provide students with access to technology and the chance to benefit from learning in a digital environment.

In addition to building schools, the programme has engaged in educational projects with over 14,000 people taking part in Acronis IT Skills Training programs and has brought humanitarian aid to over 5,000 individuals in underserved communities. The programme also directly affects the volunteers involved, providing rare exposure to distant parts of the world and the unique experiences each culture offers, with 92% of Acronis Cyber Foundation Programme volunteers continuing their humanitarian efforts on a yearly basis.

“I am proud of what we achieved through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Programme,” says Patrick Pulvermueller, CEO, Acronis. “The schools initiative and IT Skills Training programme provided much-needed support to those in need, opening a world of new educational and career opportunities. The success of the Acronis Cyber Foundation could not have been reached without the help of our partners. I’d like to thank them for their ongoing support and I have no doubt that our joint efforts will help contribute to a more positive and prosperous future.”

Education has a solid and positive impact on people’s lives, paving the way for future careers in technology, a flourishing global industry. The Acronis Cyber Foundation’s IT training programme in Singapore helped over 120 students complete certification training and gain valuable skills to secure employment, in partnership with the Yellow Ribbon Fund. The programme recorded that over 70% of IT Skills Training graduates received employment within just one month following course completion. The IT skills for migrants in Switzerland programme, in partnership with Integres, an organisation aimed at integrating immigrants into Switzerland, helped the migrant population of Schaffhausen refine and gain critical career skills, helping over 70 students in the span of three years.

“The Acronis Cyber Foundation represents the same values that encouraged me to build the school in a village in the Dominican Republic,” says Sebastian Noelting, Managing Director at RNT Rausch. “We are convinced that problems such as poverty and hunger can only be solved sustainably through education. That is why education must be available to everyone all over the world. I’m glad that we have been able to partner with Acronis and are now working together towards this goal.”

The success of the Acronis Cyber Foundation has been achieved thanks to the help of Acronis’ service provider partners, including GoDaddy, CloudFest, RNT Rausch, Zebra Systems, Climb Channel Solutions, BusyMouse, Ubistor, and many more. The Acronis Cyber Foundation Programme’s official charity partner, Groundbreaker, ensures compliance and handles all construction aspects in the implementation process for school building projects.

“Acronis has been an important partner for us since the beginning and we are grateful for its commitment to providing access to quality education worldwide,” says Leoni Rossberg, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Groundbreaker. “They show how relevant and impactful corporate responsibility is and we hope they can encourage even more companies in the tech sector to do the same.”