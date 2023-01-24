NAKIVO Backup and Replication v10.8 marks another major milestone in NAKIVO’s drive toward more reliable data protection for today’s business IT infrastructures. NAKIVO Backup and Replication remains one of the most affordable backup software on the market, cutting data protection costs by up to 55% and being five-star rated. The latest version delivers multiple new features and usability enhancements for large and medium enterprises.

“We keep improving NAKIVO Backup and Replication to deliver the features required by every customer,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO. “With the growing adoption of hybrid cloud and advances in virtualisation, we are constantly finding ways to incorporate new technologies and platforms while keeping the solution affordable, fast, and top-rated by customers and industry peers.”

MSP console

The demand for backup-as-a-service and disaster recovery-as-a-service keeps growing among organisations of all sizes. NAKIVO Backup and Replication allows managed service providers (MSPs) to create and manage multiple customers from a single solution deployment. With the new MSP Console in v10.8, service providers can add clients with standalone NAKIVO solution deployments and manage all tenants from the same centralised MSP dashboard.

Full support for VMware vSphere 8

NAKIVO closely monitors the latest industry developments to ensure complete protection for all infrastructures. Version 10.8 adds support for vSphere 8, the latest and most advanced virtualisation platform from VMware. Customers can upgrade their VMware infrastructure to get the latest improvements while retaining uninterrupted data protection with NAKIVO Backup and Replication.

Hybrid cloud backup

Organisations are increasingly relying on hybrid cloud setups to get the benefits of public clouds on premises and save on their IT costs. With v10.8, customers can create repositories on S3-compatible object storage platforms to save data storage costs and reduce data transfer times. S3-compatible backup storage repositories can either be on-premises or in public clouds. Moreover, backups in S3-compatible storage can be made immutable to protect data from ransomware attacks and accidental deletion.

“NAKIVO Backup & Replication saved us thousands of dollars in administrative hours and will continue doing so on a yearly basis. The software works smoothly with our Synology NAS, helps us automate our backups, and saves us time on backup maintenance,” says Patrick Cawsey, Systems Administrator at Harmony Beef.

Feature availability

NAKIVO Backup and Replication v10.8 is available for download. Customers can either update their version of the solution or install the 15-day free trial to check how the new features work.