Six Degrees has appointed Chris Dunning-Walton to its advisory team. Chris joined the Six Degrees advisory team on 1 January 2023.

Chris is currently CEO and Managing Partner of Sentients, a boutique international executive search firm that focuses on placing Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other cyber leaders with FTSE 250 enterprises. He is also CEO of InfoSec People, a multi-award-winning cyber security recruitment consultancy, and the founder and Director of CyNam.

Chris has worked with a number of premier brands including Admiral Insurance, Dixons, Carphone Warehouse, Aviva, The Economist, Vitality, BAE, BT Deloitte, and KPMG.

Chris says, “Cyber threats present as the world’s top business risk. It’s important that businesses develop strategies that not only seek to improve their cyber security postures, but also their cyber resilience: how technology and processes enable the business to respond when incidents arise. What drew me towards Six Degrees was their exceptional people and portfolio of services, fronted by expertise in hybrid cloud technology and with security at the core of everything they do. I am excited to be working closely with the leadership team of a great business which is committed to enabling its clients to not only survive – but to thrive in these complex times.”

Commenting on the appointment, Six Degrees CEO Simon Crawley-Trice says, “With the economic outlook we’re facing over the next few years, it’s more imperative than ever that companies transform their digital strategies to be reliable, resilient and cost-effective. Security must be at the heart of any transformation. Chris has years of experience working with top FTSE brands, helping them to better understand the challenges before them, to mature their cyber strategies, and to secure a return on their cyber security investments. Chris is the right person to work with us as we strive to connect our clients with the solutions needed to protect and grow their businesses.”