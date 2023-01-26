NTT is committed to making the data centre space green, and its latest initiative towards the cause is its deployments of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies. The company recently marked its first-such deployment and APAC’s largest, at its Navi Mumbai Data Centre. The one-of-its-kind facility is part of its Mahape campus, has a capacity of 4.8MW spread over 13,740ft² area built. The campus is planned with the capacity for up to four data centres, reaching up to 150MW of IT load. India becomes the first country across NTT’s global data centre platform to deploy these alternative cooling technologies.

As a project with many firsts, this deployment was the result of the collaborative efforts of the client, PhonePe, and partners including Sudlows and Dell. The teams innovated multiple solutions that helped them overcome numerous design and engineering challenges, transforming a conventionally cooled data centre to one cooled by LIC and DCLC technologies. This shift has improved the overall energy efficiency for the facility by almost 30%.

Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director of NTT in India, says, “At NTT, we are guided by the principle of universal wellness, a people-first approach for our own personnel, the communities we operate in, and the overall global environment. The deployment of green data centre technologies as demonstrated by this facility is going to be a tremendous validation for alternative cooling technologies. As India’s largest data centre operator, we recognise the impact that DCLC and LIC cooling can have in significantly reducing the power consumption in future data centres. By successfully integrating these advanced processes, we have taken another step in building a connected future in a sustainable and responsible manner on a global scale.”

NTT has already made long-term commitments to achieve zero emissions, and is heavily invested in renewable energy such as solar and wind power generation across India. It is now focusing on leveraging innovative alternative cooling technologies. The deployment of the green data centre technology at this new facility marks the start of such deployments globally.