atNorth has announced the appointment of David Sandars as Sales Director for the UK.

With 20 years of sales and account management experience in the data centre industry, having held senior positions at companies such as Uptime Institute, Siemens, and Vantage Data Centres, David brings a wealth of experience to the role. He will be responsible for driving awareness and growth in the UK market for atNorth and introducing UK businesses to the sustainable options available to them in the Nordics.

“I’m so happy to have David join the atNorth team,” says Stefan Jofors a-Tribe, Director of Sales, atNorth. “His knowledge and drive will be crucial in helping businesses reap the benefits of the atNorth proposition to improve sustainability, increase efficiency and adapt to the newest infrastructure technologies. David brings to atNorth a deep knowledge of the UK market allowing us to further improve our offering and will play an important part in our customers and atNorth’s growth journey going forward.”

“I am very excited to join atNorth at this critical time in the company’s development,” says David. “The UK data centre sector has seen huge increases in the cost of power and a detailed focus on sustainability. AtNorth is ideally placed to support UK companies with a requirement for high performance data centre services. The Nordics can offer a cost of power that is a fraction of that in the UK and energy from renewable sources and with connectivity solutions to meet their exact requirements.

“AtNorth enables its customers to hit many of their ESG targets simply by migrating a small proportion of their IT estate to an atNorth data centre. We are already seeing a lot of interest from the UK IT industry in relocating to our data centre sites in Iceland, Sweden and Finland, I am looking forward to working with atNorth’s UK customers.”