VictoriaMetrics has announced a 252% growth in 2022, in a year where the use cases for time series database monitoring soared.

The Ukrainian startup reached 100 million downloads in 2022, including one million on GitHub. As the cost for effective scalable monitoring rises, VictoriaMetrics attracts a steady stream of large blue-chip clients. This resulted in the company’s enterprise offering growing 289% over the last 12 months. It now counts technical teams at enterprises such as Ably, Semrush, and Open Cosmos as part of its user base.

“Our growth this year is testament to the growing demand for time series database monitoring solutions. VictoriaMetrics’ scalability fills a gap in the market that other solutions overlooked”, says Roman Khavronenko, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics, “The fact that we have achieved this growth completely remotely is proof of the resilience and ingenuity of our team. We’re looking forward to continuing to innovate and serve our growing community in the coming year and beyond.”

Expanding use cases to open up the market

Last year, the company expanded its offerings to meet a vast array of applications., including the integration of its monitoring solution with edge computing technology. An example of this is VictoriaMetrics’ collaboration with Open Cosmos, a multi-satellite data platform, to provide scalable edge computing capabilities for the launch of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

VictoriaMetrics also made an impact at the cutting edge of science, assisting the monitoring tasks of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment at the European laboratory for particle physics, CERN. The project, focused on examining extra dimensions and dark matter, opted for VictoriaMetrics after encountering scalability issues with its long-term monitoring partners.

Finally, as the importance of sustainability rises in the business world, VictoriaMetrics stands out as a solution that prioritises both sustainability and cost efficiency. The company’s benchmarking data showcases its efficiency, with VictoriaMetrics consistently using less CPU, RAM, and storage space for the same workload and data collection compared to similar solutions. This not only helps to reduce the environmental impact but also results in reported significant cost savings for its customers.

VictoriaMetrics says that continued improvements will not slow down in 2023. Amongst several upcoming innovations, the company will release VictoriaLogs, a Go library for use in analytics and monitoring applications, and MetricsQL, a query language that improves upon PromQL. There will also be dedicated upgrades to UI, making monitoring even more accessible to its growing audience.