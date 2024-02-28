Accruent, a provider of workplace and asset management solutions, has announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft. This collaboration designates Microsoft Azure as the primary hosting platform for Accruent’s SaaS software solutions, highlighting a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies.

The strengthened commitment to Azure underscores Accruent’s mission to boost business productivity through the adoption of modern solutions, including the latest AI and machine learning technologies, such as Azure OpenAI Service. This enables Accruent to unify its suite of solutions under one provider, simplifying processes and ensuring consistency, while continuing to deliver secure, scalable, and reliable cloud environments.

The collaboration with Microsoft prioritises business productivity to meet the evolving needs of customers, through:

Expanded global network: Azure’s expansive network of data centres worldwide enables reliable and secure access to Accruent solutions globally.

Robust security and compliance: Azure offers comprehensive, multi-layered security features, including data encryption, threat detection, and compliance certifications that enhance protection of business assets and data.

Enhanced integration capabilities: The relationship fosters seamless integration between Accruent solutions and a range of Azure services, including data services, serverless environments, and future offerings like AI and advanced reporting. This empowers customers to fully leverage their Accruent technology investments and stay ahead of the curve.

“By deepening our relationship with Microsoft and harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver intelligent, AI-driven solutions to our customers,” says Richard Leurig, CPTO at Accruent. “This collaboration signifies a significant stride in our ongoing commitment to providing innovative, industry leading solutions.”

“We’re pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Accruent, a company that shares our vision for the transformative potential of the cloud,” says Gary Nafus, VP of Sales at Microsoft. “Our combined efforts aim to further enhance productivity for customers by using our robust commitment to security, while continuously investing in AI-driven solutions.”