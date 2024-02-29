VeUP, a global team aligned to help start-ups scale up by delivering specialist services, has appointed Damian Skendrovic as GM EMEA.

Damian has previously served as CEO of global digital transformation enabler, Logicalis, which specialised in delivering cloud managed services. He also has experience as EVP at global technology and business solutions provider, NTT.

The new appointment comes as the company continues to strengthen its senior leadership team, recently appointing Cheryl Powell, Head of HR, to oversee the company’s talent management strategy.

In his new role, Damian will spearhead VeUP’s fast-growing European operation, with responsibility for driving revenue growth, customer retention and services strategy.

Damian Skendrovic, GM EMEA at VeUP, says, “I’m very excited to be joining such a fast-growing company with big ambitions to unlock growth for the next generation of scale-up firms via the AWS ecosystem. VeUP has a fantastic company culture and a growing team of industry experts, and I look forward to working with my team to take the business to the next level.”

Alexander Dick, Executive Chairman at VeUP, says, “As we continue our rapid growth trajectory, Damian will bring extensive industry experience, knowledge, and energy to take our business forward. We are very pleased to welcome a seasoned industry expert to our growing management team as we continue to expand our services and geographical reach.”