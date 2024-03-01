Vertiv has announced that it will showcase the company’s newest products and solutions at Data Centre World on 6-7 March 2024 at ExCeL, London.

It will be presenting the latest advancements in power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions for data centres at the VIP Lounge, offering visitors the opportunity to learn from its team of experts and experience its technology first-hand.

At the end of 2023, Vertiv acquired CoolTera, a designer and manufacturer of data centre liquid cooling technology. Data Centre World will be the first time that Vertiv will present the CoolTera-designed Vertiv Liebert XDU Coolant Distribution Units in the UK. The units are suitable for chip and rear door cooling applications, allowing easy and cost-effective deployment in any data centre. The Liebert XDU family offers systems that operate with or without facility water, allowing organisations to tap into the benefits of liquid-cooled servers to more efficiently support higher rack densities without incurring the costs of major infrastructure changes.

Alex Brew, Regional Director of Northern Europe at Vertiv, says, “We are excited to be at the largest global gathering of data centre specialists, engineers and business leaders to present this advanced technology and discuss the latest trends in critical infrastructure, whether it be edge, hyperscale, colocation or scaling an existing data centre. Whatever the situation, we will be on hand to provide guidance on topics including AI readiness, efficiency and sustainability. We will be at the VIP lounge to share our expertise with delegates on technologies such as liquid cooling, chilled water cooling, monitoring and management, prefabricated modular solutions and much more. These technologies can also be explored virtually in the Vertiv XR App.”

In addition to networking opportunities, Vertiv will be presenting four informative sessions over the two days, covering the topics of grid support capabilities, liquid cooling innovations, from cloud to AI for sustainability and using AI to deploy power infrastructure at scale. Details of the sessions can be found below.

Day One, 6 March:

Bring Your Own Power: Exploring alternative energy sources and grid support capabilities for UPS systems – presented by Puya Forghani, Vertiv’s Offering Manager for large power solutions, at 12:25pm in the Design and Build Theatre.

The Thermal Tsunami: Riding the Wave of Liquid Cooling for Future Compute – presented by Simon Brady, Vertiv’s Product Manager, at 15:50pm in the Keynote Theatre.

Day Two, 7 March:

From Cloud to AI: Delivering future-proof infrastructure platforms with modular, sustainable building practices – presented by Kresimir Krpan, Vertiv’s Senior Director, for solutions architecture and presales engineering for integrated modular solutions in EMEA, at 10am in the Design and Build Theatre.

Empowering AI and Other High-Density Applications: Deploying Power Infrastructure at Scale with Ease and Speed – presented by Michele Venturini, Vertiv’s Offering Manager for global large power solutions, at 14:20pm in the Keynote Theatre.

To read more on Vertiv, click here.