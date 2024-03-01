atNorth has announced the appointment of Camilla O’Leary as Sales Director for Denmark and the DACH region. With over 10 years of experience in the data centre and power industry, Camilla is tasked with driving new sales and revenue growth in Denmark and the DACH region – a key geographic territory for atNorth.

The hire is part of atNorth’s ongoing growth strategy as the demand for cost-efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure continues to rise. Camilla has significant industry experience, coupled with a customer-centric approach and a proven track record of developing and maintaining long-term customer relationships.

“Camilla O’Leary has a proven track record of success when it comes to market penetrations and strategic account management,” says Anders Fryxell, Chief Sales Officer at atNorth.

“Her emphasis on customer engagement coupled with her results-driven attitude make her an excellent addition to our team.”

Before joining atNorth, Camilla held a number of senior positions at infrastructure business Vertiv, including Strategic Account Director EMEA and Senior Account Manager for Vertiv Australia. She also held key positions at Emerson Network Power and Frigel Australia. This breadth of experience brings an understanding of successfully managing multiple stakeholders at a global level and the importance of teamwork.

“atNorth’s recent rapid growth is a testament to its commitment to providing best-in-class infrastructure coupled with excellent customer service,” says Camilla. “As demand for its sustainable solutions continues to grow, I am delighted to be joining this dynamic and forward-thinking team and looking forward to being part of its future as it continues to promote innovation and revolutionise the industry.”

To read more on atNorth, click here.