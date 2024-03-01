Pure Storage, the IT company that delivers advanced data storage technologies and services, has announced significant updates to its robust partner programme, delivering heightened value and performance to partners, tailored to their unique business models. These enhancements reflect its service-led strategy to enable new levels of scale, consistency, and preference for partners as the only storage vendor to deliver subscriptions entirely through the channel.

The ability to adapt to the subscription economy is increasingly defining the success of businesses across industries. Customers are opting to pay rateably over time, as they react to the impact new technology adoption has on their infrastructure needs. In fact, subscription services now make up 50% of Pure Storage’s reported revenue.

Given the company’s leadership and revenue growth, as well as the latest updates to the partner programme, Pure is uniquely positioned to support partners’ business growth in as-a-Service era.

It has also aligned partner feedback, customer needs, and its company strategy to deliver continuous innovation to the programme. The transformation will focus on increased automation, building enhanced tools, and driving partner empowerment to proactively accelerate the growth of their businesses. The updates include: