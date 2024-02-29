SK Telecom, Iceotope Technologies and SK Enmove have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of liquid cooling solution that optimises energy-efficiency of AI data centres.

Since air conditioning and cooling systems consume the largest amount of energy in data centres, the key to realising an energy-efficient AI data centre lies in reducing the power consumption of these systems.

Under the memorandum, the companies will collaborate to deploy precision liquid cooling using SK Enmove’s thermal fluid at SKT’s AI data centre testbed. The deployment is to demonstrate precision liquid cooling’s value in cooling efficiency and power savings. Moreover, SKT will develop an integrated coolant distribution unit (CDU) to support various liquid cooling systems with the technical support of Iceotope.

Going forward, SKT plans to develop an AI-based autonomous cooling system. The AI autonomous cooling system will analyse the temperature and power load in the AI data centre and automatically control the supply temperature and flow rate of thermal fluids in the CDUs to increase the operational efficiency of the data centre.

“By combining core technologies and capabilities of SKT, Iceotope and SK Enmove, we expect to develop innovative energy efficiency solutions that can not only help us strengthen our competitiveness in AI data centres, but also put us on the right path towards sustainability,” says Lee Jong-min, Vice President and Head of Future R&D at SKT.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with SKT and SK Enmove on AI data centre innovation and look forward to helping them and their customers to realise energy-efficiency in their facilities with our precision liquid xooling solutions,” says David Craig, CEO of Iceotope.

“Importance of establishing sustainable environment is increasing these days. Through this cooperation, we aim to contribute to the vitalisation of the immersion cooling market and solidify our position as an energy saving company,” concludes Seo Sang-hyuk, Vice President and Head of e-Fluids B2B Business Office at SK Enmove.