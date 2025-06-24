Colt DCS achieves 90% renewable energy procurement

Author: Joe Peck

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a data centre operator that designs, builds, and operates data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises, has published its third sustainability report, highlighting the company’s performance over 2024.

Last year, Colt DCS achieved 90% renewable energy procurement across its global estate, representing an 8% increase from the previous year.

The data centre provider also reduced its absolute greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3, market-based) by 32% compared to the 2019 base year, while continuing to expand its global footprint by adding new operational sites in Osaka Keihanna, Japan, and Mumbai, India.

Today, the company operates 13 data centres across Europe and APAC, with an additional 19 facilities in development. 2024 marked the launch of a joint venture for Colt DCS with RMZ Infrastructure in India, increasing the data centre provider’s growth and capacity in high-demand markets.

Individually, Scope 2 (market-based) emissions were reduced to zero through 100% renewable electricity procurement. While Scope 3 emissions, which represent 98% of the company’s total footprint in 2024, fell by 26% compared to the base year.

In addition, Colt DCS under Colt Group maintained a Platinum score in its EcoVadis 2024 submission, marking the third consecutive year the data centre provider has ranked in the top 1% of organisations assessed for their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

In 2024, the company was awarded the ‘Best Colocation Provider Sustainability Innovation of the Year’ at the Data Center Solutions (DCS) Awards.

Further sustainability achievements in 2024 include:



• 95% of waste diverted from landfill at London North (UK).

• 91% of suppliers by emissions have science-based climate targets in place.

• Striving to design all new facilities with renewable electricity supply, high energy efficient cooling systems, and – where local infrastructure allows – waste heat recovery.



The data centre provider’s long-term climate goal is to achieve a 90% absolute reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from 2019 levels by 2045. Key enablers include maintaining 100% renewable electricity, deploying scalable and sustainable data centres, and minimising embodied carbon in new developments.

• The company launched the DCS Employee Value Proposition (EVP) and introduced the AI-powered “MyLearningHub” to support continuous learning and professional development.

• 87% of employees recommend Colt DCS as a great place to work (up from 83% in 2023).

• With increasing threats faced by critical infrastructure, the data centre provider has prioritised security, achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications.

• Colt DCS introduced a dedicated Risk Policy & Procedure, identifying and assessing sustainability risk using its Climate Change Risk Register, country-specific or function-specific risk registers, and the ESG risk register.

• In 2024, the company also developed bottom-up risk registers across support functions and operations.

“For Colt DCS, 2024 was a year of significant growth. When we started our hyperscale journey nine years ago, the cloud market was $111 billion. Today, it is over $760 billion and is projected to grow even further due to the rising demand in streaming, cloud, and artificial intelligence tools and services,” comments Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS. “I’m especially proud that we were able to help our customers scale and accelerate during this time of transformation by staying true to our core values: trust, respect, unite, sustain, and trailblaze”.

The data centre provider says it remains committed to its net zero by 2045 ambition, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and responsible growth. The company will continue to update its Global Reference Design and sustainability roadmap in line with best practices and regulatory requirements.

