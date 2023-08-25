NTT has announced the expansion of its tier-one global IP network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Denver, Colorado, at CoreSite’s DE1 data centre facility.

This expansion will enable NTT and its global IP network division to further scale its portfolio of global IP solutions to internet, cloud, hosting, CDN and IT service providers and content-oriented companies in this strategic market.

The PoP will also support the growing demand for high-quality IP services from global companies and organisations that have established headquarters and operational centres in the Denver area. Additionally, the energy, transportation, media, financial services and industrial sectors, all key drivers of Denver’s vibrant economy, will benefit from more global connectivity and networking options.

NTT’s clients at CoreSite’s DE1 facility, which is strategically positioned in the centre of several key national and regional network fibre plants, will be able to connect at numerous capacity levels with diversity and direct connections to multiple points in the global IP network to ensure the highest reliability and the lowest latency in internet services.

“The new PoP in Denver takes our global backbone into one of North America’s largest technology and communications hubs,” says Michael Wheeler, Executive Vice President of the Global IP Network division at NTT. “Internet-centric businesses and organisations operating in the area will have direct access to our tier-one network and the high-performance IP solutions they need for their content, data, hosting, cloud and other bandwidth-intensive applications.”

“As a leading hybrid IT solutions provider, CoreSite is pleased that NTT and its global IP network have chosen to expand their presence in our Denver data centre campus and join our robust carrier ecosystem where businesses ranging from enterprises to digital platforms can benefit from NTT’s direct IP access,” says Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of US Tower. “Through this expansion, NTT’s extensive global footprint and diverse set of connectivity solutions will provide great value to our customers.”

